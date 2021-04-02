Former President John Mahama has underscored the need for Ghanaians to live in harmony as the world celebrates the the death and resurrection of Christ.

In a Facebook post on Good Friday, he urged Christians to reflect the sacrifice Christ made and forgive each other even after Easter.

“As we commemorate the crucifixion of our Lord on Good Friday, may we reflect on His gift of sacrifice and embrace his enduring lesson of forgiveness. Let us forgive one another and move on in unity,” he said.