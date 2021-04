Adom TV presenter and newscaster, Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, has shared some beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday.

To mark the day, she shared the stunning photos on her Instagram page and thanked God for the gift of life.

She wrote:

Happy birthday to me.

I wish myself long life and God’s blessings

I wish myself more favour and Grace over my life.

Am +1 today

Thank You Lord.

Below are the photos she shared on Instagram: