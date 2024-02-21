Tension erupted in Asikasu in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region, as over 500 irate youths clashed with police officers over the alleged indiscriminate sale of 600 acres of farmland for sand-winning and estate development.

This resulted in five people sustaining gunshot wounds, including Police officers.

Hundreds of youths and peasant farmers in Akyem Asikasu protested against their chief, Barima Konadu Yiadom.

They claimed he has sold about 600 acres of farmland for sand-winning, estate developers, and other individuals without giving them any compensation.

The Police in Asamankese attempted to maintain peace and order but clash with the youth majority of whom were reportedly wielding machetes.

Some of the irate youth who spoke to Adom News said the chief has sold cocoa, pawpaw, orange, plantain and cassava farms without consulting landowners, who are predominantly peasant farmers.

They appealed to called on government to intervene to avert any pandemonium.

But, chief of Asikasu, Barima Agyei Konadu Yiadom has explained that, he has only allocated some of the lands to companies to provide jobs for the youth.

He said no one can claim ownership of lands in Akyem Abuakwa because they all belong to the Okyeman stool land.

