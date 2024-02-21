Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in a looming crisis.

This, according to him emanates from the party hierarchy including President Akufo-Addo who manipulate and influence party affairs.

The political scientist was speaking in relation to opposition by the Majority leadership about possible changes in leadership.

He says the NPP needs to ensure adherence to the party’s constitution.

“The NPP is in crisis. They have to allow the party to work with the party’s constitution. But the power is from the office of the President and associated individuals who influence and manipulate issues in the party,” he spoke in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Watch video below:

NPP in crisis due to decisions from Akufo-Addo's @nakufoaddo office and not their party's constitution – Amakye Boateng #DwasoNsem



Canada Essien Kweku Smoke Thomas Tuchel #ChangeIsComing Osimhen Otto Addo John Mahama Bawumia Black Queens Accra Sports Stadium Bongo Free SHS pic.twitter.com/8Z0JZiSIRJ — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) February 21, 2024

GIADEC’s Kojo Yankah goes home

Ghanaian man killed in random shooting incident in Canada

NPP primaries: Tension in Yendi as supporters of MASLOC CEO demand re-run