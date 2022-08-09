An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mary Esinam Ahiafianyo, and two others have been confirmed dead after they were involved in an accident on the Afloa-Tema highway on Monday dawn.

The Senior Police Officer, MyNewsGh.com gathered, was on board a Toyota Corolla saloon with registration Number GN 1136-18 with three other occupants.

The vehicle, driven by 46-year-old George Agbeko, was from Afloa towards Accra while a Hyundai Elantra Touring saloon car with registration number DV 4123-2022 and driven by 29 year-old David K. Aggrey was from the opposite direction

Police investigators disclosed that on a section of the road about 500 meters to Dawa on the main Tema-Aflao Highway, Mr Agbeko, in the process of overtaking a vehicle ahead came into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the oncoming vehicle.

Three females including ASP Mary Esinam Ashianyo, who sustained various degrees of head injuries, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, both drivers who also sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at Sege Polyclinic.

The deceased, including the other two who are yet to be identified, have been conveyed to Police Hospital’s morgue for identification and postmortem examinations.

