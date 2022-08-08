The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), has opened two new offices in Accra and Kumasi, which are expected to focus solely on the recovery of loans from borrowers.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the Fund, George Ferguson Laing, the idea is to bring the SLTF closer to its borrowers.

“We already have some 14 zonal offices across the country, but these are located on the campuses of major tertiary institutions, to make loan applications easier for students. The two new regional offices on the other hand are in place to cater for former students, whose loans are due for repayment”.

He noted that offices located at airport residential area in Accra, and Adum, Nsuase in Kumasi are centres where borrowers can walk in to make enquiries or make payments towards their loan.

Mr. Laing encouraged borrowers to patronize the various electronic payment platforms that have been made available, to increase the convenience of customers, including payments through mobile money, Ghana.gov and visa or MasterCard.

Mr. Laing said that there has been a surge in the number of students looking to access student loans.

Meanwhile, he urged past beneficiaries of the Fund to repay their loans to enable a new generation of students benefit.

Mr. Laing also encouraged other employers to deduct and repay the loans on behalf of their employees, as stipulated in the Students Loan Trust Fund Act.

He noted that the fund was to prosecute some loan defaulters who have traveled the full term of their loans without making any payments to the SLTF.

In recent days the SLTF has embarked on an intensive recovery drive, encouraging borrowers to repay their loans.