The Ghana Police Service has arrested two individuals, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, on charges related to the preparation for a robbery during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Tweapease Police checkpoint on September 14, 2023.

According to an official statement released by the police, the suspects were caught attempting to evade law enforcement.

However, two other individuals involved in the incident managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search operation to bring them to justice.

During the operation, the police confiscated a collection of items believed to be intended for use in the planned robbery. These seized items included a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult.

Initial investigations conducted by the police revealed that, the suspects were in possession of these items with the intention of committing a robbery. Both Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif are currently in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

They will soon be sent to court to face charges related to their alleged involvement in preparing for a robbery.

“The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody two suspects, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, on charges of preparing to commit a robbery” the statement said.

