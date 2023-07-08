The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has cautioned the Chief of Aworasa, Barima Pobi Asomanin II to desist from claiming to be the chief of Asamankese.

According to him the Okyeman state, which he is the Overlord, it only recognises Osabarima Adu Darko who had sworn the oath of allegiance to him and has been gazetted.

Addressing the Okyeman state council meeting, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said Barima Pobi disrespected him and his court when he usurped his authority and unceremoniously left his court during the adjudication of the case he ( Pobi) had brought before the court.

“We advised him but he didn’t listen so he appeared before me with a case and I ordered him to declare to my court that henceforth he will not claim to be the Asamankese chief again. So I ordered that he swears an oath and sacrifice a ram before his case brought before me as the chief of Aworasa is heard. Then he answered in the affirmative.

“So I left for a break to allow him to undertake what I ordered him to do. Later my linguist came to inform me he says he won’t do it and left my palace unceremoniously. It’s been 23 years now since I ascended this throne and nobody has ever usurped my authority before.”

The embattled Aworasa Chief had summoned the Okurase and Coaltar chiefs before the Okyenhene for encroaching on portions of lands in his jurisdiction.

However, Barima Pobi Asomanin’s legitimacy as a chief became a subject of questioning when he was asked by the Okyenhene in what capacity he had summoned the other chiefs.

In answering the question which was posed to him three times, whether he had appeared before the Okyenhene as the Chief of Aworasa or Asamankese, he admitted being the former (Chief of Aworasa).

Consequently, the Okyenhene then directed him to return to swear the oath as chief of Aworasa.

When he was being ushered by the elders of the Ofori Panin fie to do what his Overlord had asked of him, he called their bluff and left.

The Okyenhene in his remarks after he was informed of the alleged misconduct said he had stripped him of his powers as a chief by taking back his sword of authority which enables him to carry himself as such.

“Later we heard in the media that he insisted he was the Asamankese chief. We already have a chief in Asamankese who has sworn an oath of allegiance to me, he has been accepted and gazetted so I don’t know what else he needed. I want to tell everyone here that nobody can come here and litigate with us and be successful,” he warned

