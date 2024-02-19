The National Women’s Organiser of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Hidaya S. Ibrahim has announced her resignation from the party.

Ms. Ibrahim says her decision comes after extensive consultation and self-reflection regarding her political growth and development.

Her resignation takes immediate effect as of today, Tuesday, February 20th, 2024.

In a press release, the National Women’s Organizer of the PNC expressed her belief that now is the opportune time to leave the party and pursue her ambition to make a more meaningful contribution to the politics and governance of Ghana.

“Effective today, Tuesday 20th February 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing party member.”

“However, considering the exigencies of our time, it is important for me to quit the PNC now in pursuit of my ambition to contribute much more meaningfully to the politics and governance of Mother Ghana,” she said.

Full press release below:

PRESS RELEASE

ALL MEDIA HOUSES

20/02/24

RESIGNATION FROM THE PNC

Effective today, Tuesday 20th February, 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing member of the party.

I have come to this decision upon wide-ranging consultation and deep personal introspection as far as my personal political growth and development is concerned.

Having joined and served the PNC in several capacities as a parliamentary candidate, Regional Executive and most recently National Women’s Organiser, I believe very strongly that this is the perfect time for me to pursue other interests in tandem with my vision as a political and gender activist.

It is never in doubt that the PNC offered me an opportunity to cut my political teeth as well as find a solid grounding in the national politics of our country and I would forever be indebted.

However, considering the exigencies of our time, it is important for me to quit the PNC now in pursuit of my ambition to contribute much more meaningfully to the politics and governance of Mother Ghana.

In due course, I shall communicate to the public my next step in politics as the 2024 elections draw closer. In the meantime, I shall continue to be the Youth and Gender Activist that I have been in service to the marginalized and underprivileged in society. Thank you

…….signed……

Hidaya S. Ibrahim