Plus-size model, Eudoxie Yao, is presently being attacked online for her relationship with diminutive Guinean musician Grand P, but the Ivory Coast-born social media sensation, dubbed ‘African Kim Kardashian’ is not moved!

Despite their relationship being rejected by many online users, Eudoxie Yao maintains that her relationship with the musician is strong, and that “size does not matter”.

Taking to Instagram, where she boasts nearly one million followers, Eudoxie wrote: “We are happy together, and this is the most important thing.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support.

“The physical does not count in a relationship.”

Grand P, real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, was born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his height.

However, despite his stature, the singer lives life to the fullest and recently surprised fans by entering into a relationship with the Ivorian model who he also plans to wed.

Much like her idol, Kardashian, Eudoxie uses her unique look to sell events, photos, and promote products.

She is also a regular on African television programmes.