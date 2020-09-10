Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says no member of the party has insulted the Akyem ethnic group.

He argued that recent ethnocentric comment by President Nana Akufo-Addo is a calculated attempt to divert attention from the NDC’s 2020 manifesto which he believes will turn around the fortunes of the country.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s comment comes on the back of calls from some chiefs and residents of Okyeman who are of Akyem lineage on the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, to denounce some comments which they say are derogatory to the ethnic group.

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, on Wednesday, demonstrated against the former President and the NDC for allegedly describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.

This follows claims by President Akufo-Addo that his predecessor, Mr Mahama had endorsed a post by Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, who described some people in his government as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’ who are looting the State.

The group, made up of the chiefs and residents of Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku, and Bosome, all in the Eastern region is demanding an apology from the NDC flagbearer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for a training programme for lawyers and other NDC members on electoral laws ahead of this year’s elections in Kumasi, Thursday Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the agitations are being fueled by the governing New Patriotic Party for political capital.

“If somebody puts up a post and refers to a group within government pursuing something and the person speaks about them, I don’t see why the whole Akyem community will appropriate it to themselves and decide to go and demonstrate,” the Chairman said.

He further noted that the demonstration was an effort to “divert attention from our manifesto and the kind of earthshaking effect that it has brought to the government. Otherwise, I don’t think anybody has insulted the people of Akyem.”

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo added that the NDC will not perpetuate these sentiments and will refrain from entertaining arguments in that respect.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have also called on the former President to apologise for sharing the comment.