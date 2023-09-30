Manchester City’s 100% Premier League record came to an end at Molineux as Hwang Hee-chan scored a second-half winner to give Wolves a shock victory against the champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola, forced to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban, was unable to intervene as his side failed to take control in their usual manner and free-scoring striker Erling Haaland was limited to a single chance.

Still, it did seem as though the visitors were on course to emerge victorious after Julian Alvarez curled home a brilliant free-kick to level Ruben Dias’ early own goal.

But, just as Pedro Neto had gone on a right-wing raid before the opener, Nelson Semedo’s forward surge inspired a second for Wolves, who ended a run of six straight defeats against City.

It completed a miserable day for former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal international went on strike to secure his £53m move to City last month and the home fans evidently have not forgotten as they jeered him every time he touched the ball before he was substituted at half-time.