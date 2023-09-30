Luton Town claimed a historic first Premier League victory by shocking forlorn Everton at Goodison Park.

Luton came up via the Championship play-offs last season and had collected only one point from their opening five top-flight games, but resisted an Everton fightback to take home all three points.

Everton were the better side early on with Dwight McNeil firing a volley narrowly wide and each of James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana failing to hit the target from promising positions.

Luton held out before taking a shock lead in fortuitous circumstances when Carlton Morris’ header rattled the crossbar and, as Ashley Young looked to clear, the ball cannoned off captain Tom Lockyer and into the net.

The Hatters were in dreamland when they doubled their lead as Morris kept his composure to side-foot in a volley from Alfie Doughty’s free-kick having been left unmarked at the back post.

In an action-packed first half, Garner headed against the crossbar and the Toffees did manage to pull a goal back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin from close range, which was awarded after a long check for offside by VAR.

The Englishman struck a volley wide in the second period and substitute Beto twice headed over, while at the other end Morris had an effort ruled out for offside, as the visitors held on for a famous win.