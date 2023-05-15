Manchester City require two victories to retain the Premier League title after despatching relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be guaranteed their third title in a row with six points from their remaining games against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.

But the Toffees were made to pay a heavy price for Mason Holgate’s glaring miss when unmarked at the far post, the defender somehow hooking over from a couple of yards.

City were second best up until that point but showcased how clinical they are in front of goal by going to the other end and netted twice in the space of two minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show, involved in all three of City’s goals with a sublime flicked finish before providing the cross for Erling Haaland’s close range header.

The midfielder curled in a glorious free-kick from the edge of the area in the second half as City moved four points clear at the top, though Arsenal can claw back the deficit with victory over Brighton later on Sunday.

The loss for Everton leaves them looking nervously over their shoulders with two games remaining, hovering just one point above the relegation zone.