Harry Kane scored two of Tottenham’s four second-half goals after they eventually cruised to a Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Kane’s towering close-range header from Ivan Perisic’s cross was the first time Spurs had led 1-0 in a game since 15 October. They had conceded the first goal in all 10 games in between.

He then drilled a low second into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil’s pass.

The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves’ club record.

Kane, making his 300th Premier League appearance, had a hand in their next two goals too. First he found Son Heung-min, who picked out Matt Doherty to slot home.

And then he set Son away with a long ball forward with the South Korean smashing home, via a deflection, to end a 12-game scoreless run for club and country.

A satisfying score in the end after a very sloppy first half.

Had Palace taken one of their chances before the break, with Hugo Lloris denying Jordan Ayew well, it could have been so different.