Popular Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie, has broken the hearts of Ghanaians with his final words to his friend, the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

An obviously shaken Mr Edochie revealed how he missed Mr Rawlings and how he wishes to see him again.

Describing what he has learnt about death, Mr Edochie said he will one day meet Mr Rawlings again for them to laugh, hug, and to crack their jokes.

“My brother Jerry, your passing has reminded me once more that death is the ultimate destiny of life. I am told by authority that death is simply the separation of the spirit from the body but the spirit does not die,” he said.

The four-day funeral rites for the late President kicked off yesterday, with activities of day two underway at the Accra International Conference Centre where the mortal remains of the ex-president have been laid in state.

A military State burial is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 27th January 2021 at the Black Star Square. Mr Rawlings died on 12th November 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.