The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberate attempts to defy the Supreme Court in the election petition hearing.

According to Nana B, as he is popularly known, the posture and gestures of the party since the beginning of the Supreme Court proceedings are evident enough.

”The Justices of the court were very furious today and their body language said it all but at the end of the day, the NDC will accuse the court of sacrificing justice for expediency,” he said.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Nana B indicated the actions of the opposition were deliberate to put the apex court in a bad light in the eyes of the public.

However, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who also spoke on the same show, took exceptions to Nana B’s claims.

Though he admitted the Justices expressed concerns over their failure to file the witnesses, he added they were soothed by explanations given by their lawyers, Tony Lithur and Tsatsu Tsikata.

“They did not think our action was to spite them and that was why they gave us one more day because no court will give chances to deviants,” he noted.

His comment comes after the petitioner, John Mahama and his lawyers failed to comply with an earlier directive issued last week to file the witness processes by January 21, 2021, to enable hearing of the substantive matter to commence today [January 26, 2021].

The petitioners have, meanwhile, been given another chance to file their witness statements by close of Wednesday, January 27, 2021, which the NPP has described as lenient.

