Spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the ongoing election petition has said he is not surprised at the delay tactics employed by lawyers for the petitioner, former President John Mahama.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said they anticipated such tactics and prepared adequately to accommodate them.

Mr Mahama, who is challenging the December 7, 2020, presidential election results, on Thursday 21, 2021, asked the Supreme Court to put all proceedings on hold.

His lawyers, among other things, asked the apex court to review its early decision that turned down a request to subject the Election Commission (EC) Chairperson to 12 questions.

They, therefore, failed to file their witness statement which would have allowed hearing of the substantive case on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the conduct of lawyers for Mr Mahama is to be expected.

“We are not surprised at the continuous attempt by the Mahama side to delay the process. I’m sure by tomorrow, they will file another application,” he stated.

The former Information Minister said the ultimate goal of the petitioner is to remain relevant in the media.

“What they are doing is for the media spectacle,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah added.

