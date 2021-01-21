President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his ministerial appointments will not have Deputy Regional Ministers in his second term.

In a Press Release dated January 21, 2021, the Presidency said there will be a major overhaul of the government’s ministerial team.

The Presidency also affirmed that the number of ministers in the new administration will not exceed 85.

To achieve the target, considering that he had over 120 ministers during his first term, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has abolished seven ministries in his new government.

They are the Ministries of Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.

“The President has decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers. At an appropriate date, the President, in accordance with the Constitution, will submit to Parliament the list of all Deputy Ministers of State for its approval,” part of the statement said.

