Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Wontumi), has revealed a passionate appeal he made to his Alma Mata, Prempeh College.

He said he is yet to go for his certificate since his completion in 1996.

Though he did not state the reason, he believes the situation could have limited him from reaching the heights of life he has attained with hard work.

“If you live your life well, even if you make mistakes, people won’t even notice it. So if I didn’t live my life well, people will start pointing at me and say that even when I completed school I did not even get my certificate.

“This is the reality but because I have lived a good life, my headmaster and others came to me and said, we want to bring you your certificate but I didn’t take it. I told them to keep it as an artefact in the school to encourage others,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Y FM.

To him, his certificate will inspire students to believe they can make it in life, owing to the fact that he has made it without a certificate.

“I don’t have any qualification but I’m the Ashanti Regional Chairman. Look at the kind of English the Members of Parliament in the region rattle yet I’m the boss of all of them,” he said.

Though many have doubted he truly attended one of the Kumasi-based best second cycle institutions in the country, he has treated that with contempt.

He has over the years been the subject of mockery by some people owing to his inability to express himself fluently and coherently in the English language.