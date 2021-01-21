Interim Manager of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has spoken on his side’s chances of winning the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have been on a good run under the former Karela United boss.

After six matches played, coach Smith has won three, lost one and drawn twice.

He led the Reds to snatch a late three points against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday in an outstanding game.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Mr Smith hinted that they are focused on the league and will take it game by game.

READ ALSO

“We are looking forward and nothing will distract our attention,” he said.

“I have heard people who are watching our games saying we can win the league but we will take it game by game and will see what happens at the end of the season,” he added.

Coach Smith took over the club following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu last month.

Kotoko will host Aduana Stars in the matchday 10 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.