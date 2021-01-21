The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has declared a nationwide industrial action.

The association announced the withdrawal of its services with immediate effect on Thursday, January 21.

According to the First Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, this has become necessary following the non-payment of their tier-two pension arrears, delay in the award of market premium and non-basic allowance and failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to engage them on their condition of service.

“I wish on behalf of the National Executive Council, to announce the withdrawal of our services with immediate effect. This has become necessary in view of the following concerns.

“Non-payment of tier-two pension arrears, delay in the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, failure by FWSC to engage us on condition of service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, members are hereby required to lay down their tools until further notice,” he said at a press conference on Thursday, January 21.