Kudjoe Fianoo has been re-elected as the chairman of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) for another four-year term.

Annual election was held today, Thursday, January 21st at the Premises of GHALCA.

Mr Fianoo, who is now a Board Member of Accra Great Olympics, polled 71 votes while his competitor and former GHALCA Vice-Chairman, Isaac Koomson rolled 41 votes.

Mr Fianoo, who is a former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer [CEO], will be assisted by John Ansah who got elected as Vice-Chairman after he defeated Alex Akumey by 66 votes to 47.

The Ghana Premier League will be represented at GHALCA by Edmund Ackah and George Ofosuhene.

Mr Ackah, who is a former Asante Kotoko management member, got 91 votes with Ofosuhene and Nana Amankwah, who were the other candidates, getting 64 votes and 53 votes respectively.

Division One will be represented by Eugene Nobel while Division Two will have Emmanuel Opoku Abrokwah as its representative.

CEO of Liberty Professionals, Linda Ansong, will be GHALCA’s new treasurer for the next four years after a strong performance in the elections against Justice Boison. Ansong got 90 votes with Boison polling a distant 23.

GHALCA is the welfare body of football clubs in the country.