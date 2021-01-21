A 13-year-old teenage mother, only identified as Gifty, has recounted how her mother forced her to go in for men for her upkeep.

Gifty got pregnant for a trotro mate and is now a mother, something she said she did not bargain for at her age.

Giving her account on Nhyira FM’s Obra show, Gifty claimed her mother continuously maltreated her and told her to go in for a man who would take care of her needs.

“My mother maltreated me. There were times she smeared pepper on me after receiving severe beatings. I could no longer bear the humiliation and maltreatment and often wondered if she was my biological mother,” she said.

Gifty’s mother, Evelyn Coffie, has denied the allegations of maltreatment but failed to answer whether she was responsible for her daughter’s ‘promiscuous’ life.

However, information gathered by the Obra team indicated Madam Coffie suffered domestic abuse from her marriage with the father of her three children which ended in divorce.

A situation which is believed to have affected her emotions.

Show host, Mama Effe Amanor and her team later resolved the acrimony between mother and daughter for them to live in harmony.