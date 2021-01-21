Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has chided the Petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, John Dramani Mahama, for filing an application to the court praying for a stay of proceedings in the ongoing election petition trial.

The Petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, Mr Mahama, was expected to file witness statements and the accompanying affidavits on his petition at the Supreme Court registry today, Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Based on this order, the NDC flagbearer is seeking to curtail the process so the Supreme Court will hear the pending review application for the ruling against the interrogatory questions presented in court by lead Counsel, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.

But reacting to the decision of the former President on his official Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko said as a petitioner, “if you are not ready for the trial of your own case, then it is better you don’t start.”

To him, Mr Mahama and his National Democratic Congress members are only using what he described as delay tactics just to delay the process.

He wrote: If you are not ready for the trial of your own case please don’t start! A plaintiff, applicant or petitioner who uses or manner of delay tactics, is that one too a litigant with a cause?