Former President John Mahama is being asked to sack his lawyers representing him in the ongoing presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.

The lawyers, according to the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, have demonstrated incompetence in the discharge of their duties.

“Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur are astute lawyers but in this petition, they are disgracing former President Mahama,” he stated while reacting to the ruling of the Supreme Court on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

The Apex Court on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, warned it might dismiss the election petition if their orders are not obeyed.

This was after counsel for the Petitioner failed to file witness statements as ordered by the court. The reason for this delay is because Mr Mahama had filed for a stay of proceedings pending a review of the application dismissed by the court.

But the judges ordered the Petitioner to file his witness statements by Thursday, January 21, 2021, while the Respondents, made up of the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo, were to file same by Friday, January 22, 2021.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Boakye on Ekosii Sen said it was obvious the strategy of Mr Mahama’s lawyers had failed.

He wondered why the experienced lawyers will employ delay tactics in such a sensitive case.

The NPP youth leader cited how lead counsel, Mr Tsikata is always late in court to buttress his point.

“If I were former President Mahama, I will fire these two because they will make him lose the case,” he added.

