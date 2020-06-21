Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Becky Udoka, after 10 years of marriage.

The actor took to his Instagram account, on Wednesday, to express the joy he felt and also recount how he was subjected to ridicule while waiting to have a child of his own.

Igboegwu stated that he was mocked and even advised to take another wife or get another woman pregnant,

“…time no dey, age is no longer on her side, find a girl and give am belle at least, cos time waits for no one. Some even said, ‘Browny’ you dey try o; for how long will you wait? At least, adopt a baby first as you wait (sic),” he wrote.

Igboegwu stated that he had to turn deaf ears to some of the “advice” and wait on God.

“The ones with pure intentions expressed their love for us while encouraging us to keep going strong that God will bless us with a child. All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth, you can imagine how I felt in all these while hearing all these from both people who feel my pain and those who mock me.

“I silently took it to God in prayer and today, my wife and I have reason to say thank you lord.”

“All I have to say is thank you, Lord. I have no prayer points anymore,” he added.