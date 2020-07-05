Mr Benjamin Quarcoo, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has cautioned customers who were due for disconnection before the Government’s relief to urgently pay their arrears to remain connected.



He said the month of June marked the end of the President’s Directive to the Company to serve Ghanaians with free power for domestic users and 50 per cent reduction for commercial users as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.



Mr Quarcoo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said disconnected customers would remain disconnected until their arrears were settled in full before their supply would be reinstated.



He disclosed that post-paid customers would enjoy their last tranche of the relief till the end of July, after which the usual bills would be prepared for them while prepaid customers had already been credited with their relief for June.



Mr Quarcoo advised customers to do well to manage their consumption, especially as the children were still at home, so as to conserve power to reduce their bills in this crisis and appealed to them to pay their bills promptly.



He pledged the Company’s commitment to providing reliable power supply and gave the assurance that metre readers and all frontline staff would continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves and customers.



Mr Quarcoo encouraged the usage of the Company’s E-commerce platforms to buy power and pay bills in the surge of COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the huge queues at the various vending points.



He said customers must report faults and power outages for prompt attention.