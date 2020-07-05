Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has taken to social media to recount how hard life was for him before his breakthrough job manifested.



According to him, he walked many days from Lomnava to Osu in search of a job.



“Till my breakthrough job through Uncle Dennis at UNDP got me my first IT gig with that Agency and a whole world of consulting with several UN Agencies and the World Bank opened up to me. Politics happened to me. A wife and 3 kids to boot have all happened in what seems a blur to me as I reminisce on 13 years of God’s inexplicable grace,” he shared his story on Facebook.



4th of July



Exactly 13 years ago, I came back home to Ghana to ‘start life’. A young man with God, ambition, drive, determination and only GHS1.50p in my pocket.



The journey has been arduous many times with absolutely no hope in sight but my ultimate belief in God and myself have kept me going. Many days I walked from Lomnava to Osu in search of a job.



My journey so far has been phenomenal thanks to the grace of God and the many men and women He has brought along my path. What scares me is that this is just the beginning of what God has in store for me. I reaffirm my utmost belief in His plans and purpose for my life.



I am a product of #UncommonGrace. My heart burst with joy at the goodness the LORD has surrounded me with. Keep faith in Him and He would perfect His will for you in His own time. ????????????



