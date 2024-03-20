The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Paul Sinclair, former Vice President of Energy for the Africa region at Hyve Group, organizers of African Oil Week (AOW), has joined its Advisory Board. With over 20 years of experience and having led several large-scale events since 2002, Sinclair brings a wealth of commercial expertise to the Board.

Sinclair was CEO of AOW for seven years and stepped down in mid-June 2023. The African energy sector needs support from target driven and commercially and strategically focused leaders and experts to attract confidence from investors and sponsors seeking to participate in a transparent and dedicated industry, and the AEC welcomes his insights and expertise.

Representing the voice of the African energy sector, the Chamber steers the direction of Africa’s oil and gas industry and navigates the complexities of the energy transition with a transparent, ethical and focused approach. As AOW continues to misguide African stakeholders and create a negative impression of Africa’s oil and gas industry, the Chamber will continue to promote best practices that support the interests of Africans with support from within the continent.

In his newly appointed position, Sinclair will be tasked to attract investment into the African continent. As a member on the Advisory Board, he will be well positioned to map a sustainable and realistic strategy for the Chamber to ensure Africa retains control and ownership of its natural resources sector.

“Investing in our economies here in Africa requires responsible management and best practices and standards. I laud Paul Sinclair’s ascension to the Chamber’s Advisory Board as a win for the sustainable growth of our people and I have no doubt that his participation on the board will chart a new energy course for Africa,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

Sinclair’s addition to the Advisory Board strengthens its capabilities, given his expertise in international project management. The Board plays a vital role within the AEC, providing advice on Africa’s regulatory frameworks while advocating for a competitive energy market and driving sustainable growth and investment. As such, Sinclair’s expertise in contract negotiation, management and delivery aligns seamlessly with the group’s objectives.

