Paul Okoye of Psquare, now professionally known as Rudeboy, has revealed the reason behind the music duo’s split.

The Nigerian singer stated that family-related issues led to Psquare’s breakup and not music as many Nigerians believed.

It would be recalled that the music group, made up of Paul and Peter Okoye, parted ways in 2017. The split was said to have followed a disagreement on the role of Jude Okoye, their older brother, as manager.

The twin brothers reconciled in November, 2021 putting an end to their years-long bitter feud.

However, in an interview with Joey Akan, the music journalist, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, opened up on his controversial split with Peter.

RudeBoy revealed that after the split, he kept quiet about the controversy that ensued because their issues centred around family.

He lamented that “Psquare was just the sacrifice” in the highly-publicised feud.

“I kept silent. I never said anything, because I knew what the problems were. It was a family issue, and it turned out that Psquare had to pay for it,” he said.

Rudeboy added that “it [the split] had nothing to do with music and because I respect family so much, I owe nobody any explanation.”

Speaking on how the split affected his music career, he said that, “during the period when I was in the group, I didn’t handle my social media myself. I wasn’t into the social media thing, because to me, it was more like a division,” he added.

“My own was just to go into the studio, record the songs and get them out, then ask what next. We talk about the video. Next? So, how do we do the next song? I was more like inside the box. My job was to go to the studio and record the song, write to the producer and all.”

Hence, when he had to pursue a solo career, he needed to have a new perspective on the music industry and relearn new things.

“That’s why it took me that time. I needed to study marketing, and how to relate with the media, because then, I wasn’t a spokesman in the group.”