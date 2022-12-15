Paul Okoye, a half of the PSquare music duo, has taken up some trolls for voicing out insensitive opinion on his new lover.

Paul, better known as Rudeboy, faced intense backlash after flaunting his 22-year-old lover to mark their first anniversary. Based on the date, it is safe to say their relationship was fueled during Paul’s divorce from Anita, his wife of eight years whom he had also dated since the last 18 years.

Netizens compared the two women and drew a conclusion that Paul’s latest taste is low, while others described the new lover, Ifeoma, as “ugly and unattractive”.

The comments have annoyed Paul as he goes on a ranting spree on his social media platforms, but netizens would care less as they send more vile comments on his page.

In a bid to ward off trolls from his back, the singer has taken the pain to roll out not-so-good photos of some trolls and he has pledged not to stop until the storms become calm.

According to him, so long as persons stick their noses into his business, he will continue to expose them.

Meanwhile, some of the trolls he posted have deleted their comments, turned off their profile and some have since gone private.