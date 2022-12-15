The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the incidents of violence that occurred during the election of the party’s National Youth and Women’s Organiser last Saturday in Cape Coast.

Four persons sustained injuries during the conference with 16 persons being arrested by the Police for their involvement in the scuffle.

In a statement on December 14, the party’s Council of Elders demanded a full report on the violence which marred the conference.

It said persons found to have breached the party’s rules whether elected or not will face disciplinary action.

“In this regard, the Council has called for a full report of the incidents and any member(s), whether elected or not, found culpable in the breach of the rules prescribed by the Congress Planning Committee or complicit in any of the incidence will face disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s code of discipline.

“The Congress Planning Committee should have no hesitation in removing any person(s) whose behavior is not conducive to the orderly conduct of the Congress,” the statement said.

The party urged strict observance of the rules announced by the Congress Planning Committee to avoid the recurrence of violent events and to ensure a peaceful outcome of Saturday’s Congress.

The Council of Elders expressed worry over the current internal wrangling in the party ahead of the national congress.

It cautioned contestants that the “Council wishes to remind all contestants that acting contrary to laid down rules and regulations will carry severe sanctions including disqualification of any contestant.

“All contestants are reminded that the party stands supreme and this will not be sacrificed for the personal interest of any contestant, delegate or party member.”