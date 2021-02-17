Pastor who refused to wed couple after they were 5 minutes late passes on

Reports shared by many sources on social media platforms in Nigeria confirm Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling World Foundation in Port Harcourt has died of a yet-to-be-confirmed cause.

Recall that Pastor Ogorry had gone viral on the 6th of February, 2021, after he cancelled a couple’s wedding in his church for arriving five minutes late.

One of the reports stated that the pastor, who had also celebrated his birthday on the 9th of February, was looking fabulous and sound before his death, exactly one year after the death of his wife.

One of the reports circulating on social media reads:

Pastor Essa Ogorry of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church is dead. He died earlier today. The man of God went viral recently when he cancelled a wedding in Port-Harcourt, because the groom reportedly arrived late. Meanwhile, his wife died on the 16th of February 2020. He died exactly same day a year after his wife’s death.

Another Facebook user, identified as Mike Cassidy, believed to be one of Pastor Essa’s church members, also shared a video of the pastor and wrote:

It will never be easy to say goodbye…Thank you for being so pure and authentic. The brethren and I grieve your passing- with a sadness that cannot be described but thank God for this message. I put it here on social media/Facebook and on all our platforms as a tribute to your blessed assurance and confidence in Jesus Christ, our Chief Shepherd and also your legacy of Faith-Journey on Brother Rev. Essa Ogorry.