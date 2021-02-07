Church members and wedding guests in a church in Port Harcourt engaged in a verbal fight when the pastor refused to wed a couple right away because they arrived five minutes late to church.

Despite pleas, the pastor went to his office and declined to wed them at the appointed time.

He left the couple waiting for one hour and allegedly said he will wed them at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

The bride broke down in tears while the groom tried to console her outside the church.

Those defending the pastor clashed with those who were on the side of the heartbroken couple.

Sharing footage from the Fulfilling Word Foundation church, the wedding photographer wrote: “Annoying events at the wedding I was covering today in PH.

“The couple came five minutes late and pastor left the church, kept us for one hour and said he’ll join them in his office after returning.

“Some pastors are feeling like God.”

Eventually, the couple got tired of waiting for the pastor and got another person to serve as their officiating pastor.

Since the exchange of vows couldn’t hold in the initial pastor’s church, they did that in a hotel.

“Wedding done back at the hotel with a stand in pastor,” the photographer later gave an update.

Below is the video: