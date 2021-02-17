The National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Hearts of Oak has called on the Board to appoint a local coach immediately or face their wrath.

The club is currently in crisis following many resignations. The whole technical team has resigned.

Head coach Kosta Papic, deputy coach Asare Bediako, Equipment Officer Alhassan and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu have all left their roles.

The press briefing, led by the Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse, saw the group demanding the appointment of a local coach.

According to Mr Hesse, the supporters will not tolerate and accept another expatriate coach to head the club’s technical team.

Speaking at the press briefing held at the club’s secretariat on Wednesday, the Supporters Chief made certain demands on behalf of the supporters.

“The NCC demands the immediate appointment of a first-team coach,” he said as monitored by Adomonline.com.

“This should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders. We have realised that the expatriate coaches have not helped the clubs for the past decade.

“We will not hesitate to take any action when an expatriate coach is appointed. The NCC wants to be involved in who becomes the next Chief Executive Officer and a local coach,” he added.

Meanwhile, U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has been named as the interim coach. Hearts of Oak will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 15 games.