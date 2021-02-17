A five-day training workshop to equip scrap dealers, kayayei and other artisanal workers with relevant skills, has opened at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

The trainees, including sports instructors, coaches and teachers will be taken through topics such as the importance of play, sport for development, peace-building and financial literacy.

This forms part of the 15-month-long Sport for Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth Empowerment Project being implemented at Agbogbloshie by Right To Play Ghana with funding from GIZ.

The goal of the project is to equip children and youth (girls and boys) aged 12 to 26 in the Agbogbloshie community with life skills through sports that will instill in them positive values to remain productive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training on Monday, Programmes Director at Right To Play Ghana, George Ahiable, said the trainees will be equipped with the relevant skills that will enable them to train others in their communities.

“The idea is to mobilise them and empower them to also become mobilisers and champions of peace and also to learn core life skills such as collaboration, teamwork and divergence, and we are starting this process by giving capacity building training to 50 participants,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mr Ahiable further said that there is a string of community events that would be organised along thematic areas on international commemorative days.

Also speaking at the event, Project Officer at Right To Play, Illona Wayo, said the trainees will walk away with relevant knowledge and skill to drive change in their lives, that of their families and the community at large.

“This is a training of trainers’ workshop. They will go to their communities with the skills and capacities to train other youth and children,” she said.