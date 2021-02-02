Right To Play has donated teaching and learning materials and play equipment to a total of 60 schools in the Savelugu, Kumbungu and Tolon districts of the Northern Region for the promotion of quality education.

The items included 200 branded footballs and volleyballs, 60 cones, 350 skipping ropes, over 6,000 branded exercise books, thousands of manila cards and markers, over 5,000 pens and pencils, hundreds of branded COVID-19 schools reopening protocols and learning through play posters.

The donation formed part of the Partners in Play Project (P3) being implemented by Right To Play in partnership with the Ministry of Education and its agencies. The P3 is funded by The LEGO Foundation.

The P3, which began from 2020 to 2024, seeks to improve the quality of education for girls and boys aged four to 12 years through playful learning, as well as to empower them to become creative, engaged and dedicated to life-long learning.

READ ALSO:

Right To Play celebrates 20 years of empowering children to rise

Right To Play Ghana donates PPEs and education materials to GES

Speaking at the brief ceremony held on Thursday, Farouk Alhassan, Project Officer of Right To Play Ghana, announced the commitment of the organisation towards the promotion of quality education.

“We believe that the play equipment, and teaching and learning materials will help the beneficiary districts, teachers, children and caregivers in the achievement of quality education for all,” he told the gathering.

Right To Play

The implementation of P3 in the Northern Region began in October 2020 with the training of a total of 479 teachers comprising 61 females and 318 males from the beneficiary districts in Learning through Play (LtP) pedagogies amongst others.

Mr Alhassan said Right To Play Ghana is ever ready to support partner districts with funding during this term to train other teachers, who could not benefit from the direct schools training on Learning through Play to ensure that they are all well-grounded in the new methodology.

He urged all teachers “to put into good use the equipment and materials for the ultimate benefit of the children they are working with.”

On her part, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Municipal Chief Executive for Savelugu, expressed gratitude to Right To Play Ghana for its continued support to improve teaching and learning in the municipality.

She appealed to Right To Play Ghana to expand the P3 to cover all schools in the municipality to ensure that all children benefit to holistically improve education outcome in the area.

Also speaking at the event, Municipal Director of Education, Dr Issahaque Munawaru Savelugu, lauded Right To Play Ghana for leading in the spearheading of quality primary education.

The Acting Director of Education for Kumbungu, Sayibu Mahmoud Sulley, appealed to Right To Play Ghana to support the district to organise education stakeholders’ forum to share their challenges and successes, and plan for the year.