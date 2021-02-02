Amidst the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has announced revised safety measures that must be strictly observed by passengers travelling to Ghana.

These new safety guidelines are expected to take effect from Monday, February 8, 2021.

According to a statement issued by KIA, all other passengers arriving in the country on international flights (including those arriving from the ECOWAS region) must not have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 including but not limited to a body temperature of more than 38°C.

In addition, airlines that board passengers without PCR test results or transport passengers with positive PCR test results into the country will be fined a sum of US$3,500 per passenger.

“Non-Ghanaians may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline.

“Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility,” the statement read.

The cost of PCRs is now US$50 for Ghanaians and ECOWAS citizens and US$150 for all other passengers. Payment for these tests must be done online before arrival at https://myfrontierhealthcare.com/Home/Ghana.

However, airline crew, children under five years, passengers who arrive under emergency circumstances such as diverted flights will not be required to undergo testing if they do not leave the airport or remain in isolation in their hotel.

For passengers departing the country, they are required to adhere to Covid-19 testing requirements for their destination countries. KIA, however, encourages the use of the online check-in or self-service kiosk in order to reduce physical contact.

Below is the full statement: