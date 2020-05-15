Right To Play, an international non-governmental organization (NGO), has donated to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The donated items worth, GHS 532,000 to the GES included: 1,200 pieces of locally manufactured nose masks, 50 boxes of hand washing soaps, 250 boxes of hand gloves, 7,000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 2000 pieces pens, 3,000 copies of specially designed communication materials on COVID-19 and 2000 pieces of pencils.

The gesture made on Wednesday kickstarts the organisation’s Psychosocial Support Project to be carried out in six districts across the country in May.

Speaking during a short ceremony, Madam Mukakalisa of Right To Play, said the NGO’s decision to undertake the Psychosocial Support Project is driven by their vision to help children overcome adversities.

Right To Play will be supporting the various education directorates in the six districts to provide supplemental learning, health and psychosocial support to the children and their families in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Receiving the items, the GES Director-General commended the organisation for its project and support.

Your initiative is a special one being that this is an initiative where teachers will go into the homes and teach children and parents giving opportunities to communities which may not have access to radio and internet, Professor Opoku-Amankwa.

He, however, cautioned Right To Play to ensure that the teachers as well children involved in the project observe the protocol rolled out by the government to combat the coronavirus.

Make sure that in the event of doing something good something bad doesn’t come out of it, Professor Opoku-Amankwa said.

Right To Play is an international non-profit organization that empowers vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty, and disease around the world through play.