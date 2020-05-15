The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said despite the numerous public education about the novel coronavirus, some Ghanaians still do not believe in the existence of the virus.

According to the NCCE, Ghanaians, who do not believe in the existence of the virus, assign reasons such as the non-disclosure of infected persons by the government and the consistent increase in case counts.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Friday, the Greater Accra Regional Director for the NCCE, Lucio Hewlet Annan, pleaded with Ghanaians, particularly those who do not believe in the existence of the virus with these words:

I am pleading with Ghanaians that the virus is real, information we’ve gathered from our numerous public education engagements on COVID-19 show that some Ghanaians do not believe the virus exists. Those who do not believe say that, they haven’t seen the people alleged to have the virus. Not photos of them or even on TV and all they hear is the consistent increase in the recorded case counts and so because of that they don’t believe it is in the country, she said.

Mrs Annan bemoaned the attitude of such Ghanaians saying it defeats the country’s fight against the global pandemic.