The annual report on Presidential Office Staff for 2019 has been presented to parliament.

The presentation of the Presidential Office Staff list by the President falls in line with the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

According to the report, there are 311 political appointees at the Presidency.

READ ALSO:

The number of people working at the presidency has reduced from 957 in 2018 to 934 in 2019.

According to a list submitted by the presidency to parliament in fulfillment of the Office of the president act, in the year 2019, there were 623 civil and public sector employees at the presidency and 311 political appointees.

Below is the list:

2019 Presidential staff list presented to parliament



2019 Presidential staff list presented to parliament



2019 Presidential staff list presented to parliament

