A former government appointee to the Council of State, Paa Kofi Ansong, has filed his nomination to contest for the Eastern Regional Representative of the Member of Council of State.

Majority of District Chief Executives, Presiding Members and Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, together with Constituency and regional Chairpersons of the NPP joined Mr Ansong to submit his forms at the Electoral Commission’s regional office in Koforidua.

The move is supposed to be an endorsement of Mr Ansong’s candidature by the NPP.

Mr Ansong is the first to file to contest for the Eastern Regional Representative as at the time of filing this report.

He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017 to serve on the Council of State.

A position he held till the year 2020.

The business conglomerate and a former president of GUTA believes he has served diligently and in humility as Council of State Member under President Akufo-Addo’s first term and majority of the members need his experience and wise counsel.

Explaining why he was not re-appointed by President Akufo-Addo this time round, Mr Ansong mentioned that the president has only 11 appointments to make as per Article 89 (2) (d) of the constitution.

However, as per the dictates of Article 89 (2) (c), each region must also elect one Representative to the Council.

He said, President Akufo-Addo in his wisdom considered his influence in the Eastern Region and asked him to go for a contest.

“In the mind and wisdom of the President, I have been asked to contest, not for any bad reason but for the reason that if I contest, I am the likely person to win and that everybody will support me,” he said.

Majority Chief Whip in parliamentary, Frank Annor Dompreh, who led a delegation from Parliament to accompany Mr Ansong to file his nomination, announced the caucus’ unflinching support for Mr Ansong.

He described him as a gem who can help in counseling the president on matters of national interest.

Representatives of the Municipal/District Chief Executives, Presiding Members, Regional Chairman of the NPP and Constituency Chairmen also pledged their support for Mr Ansong.