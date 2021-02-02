The country’s active Covid-19 cases have surged to 5,515 as of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

Ghana’s Covid-19 total case count stands at 67,617 with 61,843 recoveries, and active case count of 5,515.

At a press conference in partnership with the Information Ministry, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the death toll has also risen to 424.

“The total active cases as at this moment is 5,515, with the majority of the cases nearly 60% in Accra,” he said.

He added that it is “followed by 16% for Ashanti and Western Region recording 6.1%.”

Dr Kuma-Aboagye reiterated: “All 16 regions continue to have active cases.”

He said so far Greater Accra has become a hotspot with a lot of people failing to wear their face mask and some not following the safety protocols.