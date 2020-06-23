Right to Play Ghana and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Play-based Learning Methodology.

The Centre, which would be based in the university, will be Ghana’s foremost institute in the training of teachers on the effective incorporation of play in their lesson delivery.

It will also spearhead creative and innovative research works into play-based learning methodology for the promotion of quality primary education.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a brief ceremony held on Monday at the premises of the University of Education, Winneba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Country Director of Right To Play Ghana, Josephine Mukakalisa said the Centre is crucial in the promotion of quality primary education in Ghana.

She stressed the importance of play in lesson delivery, noting its effective adoption in the classroom will help to prepare Ghanaian children for lifelong success.

“The Centre will also lead in the area of research,” Madam Mukakalisa told the gathering at the ceremony.

On his part, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education – Winneba, Reverend Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni assured Right To Play Ghana of their commitment to seeing to the smooth running of the Centre.

“We are going to work together…we will not just be doing things [because] it feels good,” he said, adding that the idea of using play to teach is something that will revolutionise teaching and learning in the country.

Attendees of the ceremony

But Professor Afful-Broni is considering a holistic incorporation of play in the delivery of lessons at all faculties in the school.

“It is something that will run across every discipline and we hope that this can be catapulted into other disciplines especially when it is done with a respectable organisation as Right To Play Ghana,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by senior members of both Right To Play Ghana and the University of Education, Winneba, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Andrews Ofori-Birikorang, Programmes Manager of Right To Play, George Ahiable, among others.