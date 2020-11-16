A pastor, identified as Ehiz Osagie, has gifted one of his church members money for rent.

The pastor, after completing his sermon, called the man to the altar and asked for his most important need.

After disclosing it, he told him the Lord had told him to bless him.

In the video, which has gone viral, the member answered he needed N300,000 for rent, adding that he would be evicted the following day if he does not raise the money.

Without any hesitation, the pastor ordered that the offertory, which had been collected in plastic baskets, be handed over to the church member.

The elderly man went on his knees to thank the pastor for the act of benevolence.