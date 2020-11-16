A 40- year-old man, Nicodemus Nomyange, set himself and his girlfriend Shininenge Pam ablaze in Benue State.

According to witnesses, their murder-suicide was a clear case of “if I can’t have you, nobody else will.”

According to The Nation, Mr Nomyange, a married man with children, had been dating Pam for some time and had proposed marriage.

However, Pam turned down the proposal with the excuse she will rather settle for a single man.

Mr Nomyange, who was apparently hurt following the rejection, proceeded to her apartment on Saturday evening and set it ablaze after locking everyone inside.

The lovers got burnt despite intervention by neighbours.

The married man was said to have died on the spot, while his side chic Pam later died on the way to the hospital.

Benue Police spokesperson, Kate Anene, has confirmed the tragic incident and their bodies have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi and deposited by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps who were at the scene.