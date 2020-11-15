Men of the Ogun State Police Command in Nigeria have arrested a 70-year-old man, Hunsu Sunday for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old granddaughter and subsequently impregnating her.



A statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the old man was arrested on the 10th of November, 2020, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s aunt.

According to her, the victim had been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

She stated further that the victim came to inform her that her grandfather has been abusing her sexually for quite some time.



The police quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspect and upon interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant.

However, the victim has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.