Scores of commuters have been stranded for hours at the Kobedi stretch of the Sunyani-Techiman Highway after a thunderstorm destroyed portions of the highway.

Several vehicles mainly heavy-duty trucks were stuck in traffic due to the deplorable condition of the road, during a visit by Adom News.

Some teachers and other public sector workers, including nurses who plied the highway from Sunyani to Chiraa for work, were stranded as well.

Speaking in an interview, Charles Ollu, a teacher, said the deplorable condition of the road was contributing to lateness and absenteeism among non-resident teachers at Chiraa.

“Some of us have to walk about 20 minutes through the bush to the other end of the stretch before we could go to school. The situation now is very appalling and discouraging,” he said and appealed to the government to reconstruct the road.

Another teacher, Evans Ameyaw, noted accidents were prone at that particular stretch of the road due to its deplorable nature, and appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to re-gravel the road and called on commercial drivers to reduce speeding on the highway.

The Sunyani-Techiman highway is one of the deplorable roads which have not seen any rehabilitation for decades, the road is one of the accident-prone highways since heavy trucks, commercial cars, and saloon cars, all ply the same road.

As at the time of filing this report, a thick gridlock was evident in the area with no possibility of free flow.