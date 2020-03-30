Rapper Pappy Kojo has proved that ardent fans of celebrities can do anything to please their role models in a new challenge he threw on his social media pages.

According to the Takoradi rapper, who is currently under lockdown in Italy due to the rising coronavirus-positive cases soaring in Europe, he will reward fans who’re able to prove their loyalty by shaving their eyebrows.

Shaving his eyebrows first to sign on the challenge, he posted the video with the caption:

MORE:

Show me a video of your shaved eye brows at home and I go dash you 100 ghc.

The ‘Nana Ama’ musician requested for ‘Mobile Money’ numbers of fans who were able to do it with proof.

Some social media users, who commented under the post, said the challenge emerged out of the lockdown boredom the rapper is facing abroad.

Watch videos of fans who accepted the challenge below:

Guys I can’t do 100 anymore please , 50 ghc now hw3 — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) March 30, 2020